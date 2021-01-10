Rajinikanth's Fans Stage Massive Protest In Chennai Against His Political Pullback; WATCH

Despite a warning from Rajinikanth's official fan club, a section of the superstar's fans are protesting against his decision of not entering politics and not launching a party ahead of Tamil Nadu elections. A massive crowd gathered at Valluvar Thottam in Chennai on Sunday and posters and banners of Rajinikanth have been put up at the location. Fans want Rajinikanth to reconsider his political decision. Several people were also seen holding flags and wearing T-shirts bearing pictures of the actor.

This comes even as Rajinikanth's official Fan club - Rajini Makkal Mandram - on January 4, issued a diktat instructing his followers to not participate in a protest at Valluvar Thottam on January 10. They warned that any member of the Rajini Makkal Mandram found participating in the protest will face strict action.

READ | Kamal Haasan says 'My Rajini's health most important' after his peer makes political exit

READ | Rajinikanth Fan Club Instructs His Followers To Skip Event Protesting His Political Exit

Rajinikanth's political plunge

Rajinikanth on December 29 took to Twitter, and announced that he will not start his political party, due to his health condition. He was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion and was discharged after two days. The actor said that he will do whatever he can for the public and apologised to his supporters. This came just ahead of his December 31 announcement about a new party that would contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls.

Soon after his exit, Tamilaruvi Manian, who was supervisor of the party's formation, said that he has given up politics for good, while Arjunamurthy who was announced as Rajini's party's chief coordinator, said that he will stick by Thalaivar's' side despite the megastar announcing his decision to pull out.

READ | Rajinikanth meets spiritual guru Namo Narayanaswamy days after announcing political exit

In his three-page letter, Rajinikanth wrote, "I know that I might upset a lot of my fans, party members and well-wishers with this decision but I don’t want to ruin the lives of thousands and lakhs by picking up something I cannot fulfill. Despite the vaccine promise, it is still not the right time to be out in public and put many lives in danger. I want to thank Murthy for quitting a famous national party to join my cause. He is a pillar of great support and strength.”

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's peer and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief- Kamal Haasan has said that though he was disappointed with Rajinikanth's decision, the latter's health was of utmost importance. While Haasan said that he will meet the 70-year-old Rajinikanth and seek support as a friend, AIADMK has also said that Rajini will support the ruling party in the upcoming polls.

READ | 1996 to 2020: Timeline of Rajinikanth's political interventions & how it impacted TN polls