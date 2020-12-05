Rajinikanth's Political Party To Fight On All 234 Seats In 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections

After announcing his plunge into Tamil Nadu politics, actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth has now announced that he will contest the 2021 elections from all 234 seats in the state. Kollywood superstar's political advisor Tamilaruvi Manian addressed the media on Saturday where he confirmed that Rajinikanth's political party will fight on all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections. He also added that unlike the 'politics of hate' which was being practiced these days, Rajinikanth's party would follow 'spiritual politics.'

"We will contest on all 234 seats in next Assembly elections. Our politics will be spiritual politics unlike the politics of hatred, currently being practised. We will not slam anybody," Manian told reporters.

Rajinikanth confirms launch of his political party

Rajinikanth on December 3 announced that he would make a formal announcement of his political party on December 31 followed by the party's launch in January 2021. He wrote, "In the forthcoming Assembly elections, with the support of the people, it is certain that honest, monetary, transparent, non-corrupt, secular and secular spiritual politics will emerge in Tamil Nadu".

Speaking to the media at his Poes Garden residence, Rajinikanth stressed that he would not go back on his promise to form a party and contest the 2021 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. Earlier this week, he interacted with the senior office-bearers of the Rajini Makkal Mandram to decide on his entry into electoral politics.

Assembly elections are due during April-May 2021 in Tamil Nadu. While several political parties including the ruling AIADMK, the DMK, TDP and the BJP have welcomed the superstar's entry into politics, the Congress party has alleged that the BJP has "set up" Rajinikanth with an aim to divide the votes of DMK. Meanwhile, the relations between the state units of ruling AIADMK and BJP have been strained over issues of 'Vel Yatra' even as the two confirm their alliance for the 2021 Tamil Nadu polls.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Image credits- PTI)