Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case: Nalini's Mother Welcomes SC's Decision; Shares Her Ordeal

Hours after the Supreme Court directed the premature release of six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan, in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Nalini's mother Padmavathi said that she is "very happy" with the verdict. She also thanked the Supreme Court judge who gave this order.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Padmavathi said that Nalini has been strictly instructed by police not to talk. "Wait for a day, she will definitely speak."

The 82-year-old stated, "I'm very happy after the decision by Supreme Court. I want to thank the Supreme Court Judge who gave this order."

In a telephonic conversation with Republic, Padmavathi said that she has suffered the most in these years. "I did not have a house. Nobody let us stay at their place either. They did not take us as their tenants. As soon as this happened our whole life crashed. Now, I only hope to move forward with good things in life."

Rajiv assassination case: SC orders release of 6 convicts serving a life sentence

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the premature release of six convicts serving life sentences in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. A bench of Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagatathna said the judgement of the apex court in the case of AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts, is equally acceptable in their matter.

"In so far as the applicants before us are concerned, their death sentences were commuted to life on account of delay...We direct that all the appellants are deemed to have served their sentence...The applicants are thus directed to be released unless required in any other case," the bench said.

Ravichandran and Nalini had moved SC seeking premature release. They had challenged a June 17 order of the Madras High Court which rejected their petitions for premature release and cited the top court directive ordering the release of co-convict Perarivalan.