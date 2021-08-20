'Rajiv Gandhi Introduced Digital India & Aatmanirbhar Bharat': LoP Adhir Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury while praising Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary, claimed that Rajiv Gandhi launched the concept of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India long ago under his leadership, way before the present government.

Rajiv Gandhi introduced Aatmanirbhar Bharat & Digital revolution way before Modi govt: Chowdhury

As per an ANI report, Chowdhury said, "Rajiv Gandhi used to say that India is an old country, but a young nation. He always talked about making India strong, independent, and self-reliant. Today, India is talking about Atmanirbhar, but Rajiv Gandhi had talked about it years ago.” Talking about the Industrial Revolution in India, he said that there was a time when India had to depend on the international market and at that time, Rajiv Gandhi introduced the concept of ‘Digital Revolution’.



"There was a time when India could not achieve the Industrial Revolution; we [Indian] had to rely on the international market. But under no circumstance could we have left the 'Digital Revolution'. Rajiv Gandhi brought technology to India. Today when we talk about Digital India, we should not forget that Rajiv Gandhi started this. He had mentioned that in the 21st century, the need for digitalization would increase," he added.

Apart from this, he also said that it is important that India remembers that it is a democratic and secular nation and keeps working ahead in the same direction.

Union govt doesn’t have long term strategy to deal with the Taliban: Chowdhury

Speaking on the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, the political leader claimed that the Union government doesn't have a long-term strategy to deal with Afghanistan. He was speaking to the media in the context of the Taliban ousting the Ashraf Ghani-led government in Afghanistan. Expressing the fear that the country is getting isolated in the world owing to its foreign policy, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha contended that Pakistan will seek to foment trouble in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of the Taliban. On this occasion, he also unequivocally condemned certain elements in India who have praised the terror outfit.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury remarked, "We have invested so much money there. Today, we are getting isolated in our foreign policy as far as Afghanistan is concerned. It is necessary to engage with Afghanistan if possible, through another country. Otherwise, we will get isolated. The situation in Afghanistan may have a spillover event in India. Because Pakistan has a nefarious design of joining Kashmir with the Taliban. ISI will organize it."

"We oppose those who are praising the Taliban despite living in India. However, the Centre should ensure that we do not get isolated in foreign policy. While America is one side and China, Russia and Iran are on the other side. We are in the middle. We do not have any long-term vision for Afghanistan," he added.

Adding to it, he also expressed that India needs to exercise full caution at the moment as Pakistan will try to take advantage of the Afghanistan situation. "Pakistan will leave no stone unturned to create ruckus in India," he said and condemned those Indians who extended their support to the Taliban.

The centre is furnishing replies on Pegasus in Supreme Court: Congress leader

Furthering his attack on PM Modi-led central government, he cornered them on the Pegasus snooping row, and said, "The Central government is furnishing replies regarding Pegasus in the Supreme Court. It could have easily done the same at the Parliament too. I wonder why they choose not to speak on it even when the entire opposition was demanding a statement on the issue from them."



Image: PTI