Rajnath Singh Addresses Rally In Assam Ahead Of Polls, Says 'State On Path Of Progress'

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday addressed a rally in the Biswanath constituency of the poll-bound state of Assam.

While delivering his speech, Singh said, "There is no other state like Assam that originated from the word 'Asom'. This is the holy land of Mata Kamakhya Devi and Brahmaputra."

"We are committed to protecting the honour of this land of Assam. This was the reason that we gave the title of 'Bharat Ratna', the country's highest civilian award to the music emperor, Dr Bhupen Hazarika. Honouring Bhupen Hazarika with Bharat Ratna is a symbol of our respect and reverence for Assam." Singh added. READ | ‘BJP is confused, Assam will slip out of their hands’: Bhupesh Baghel attacks Sonowal govt

Mentioning the issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, the Defense Minister stated, "Dhubri border was fenced to prohibit the entry of Bangladesh nationals in India. I had said to use electronic surveillance and other technological solution to secure the border. We have been successful in this. READ | Rajnath Singh to address 3 public meetings in Assam ahead of Assembly polls

While talking about the declining terrorism in Assam, Singh said, "Earlier there were Naxalites and Extremism present in Assam but now the situation has improved a lot. Terrorism, insurgency on the decline in Assam, the state is on the path of progress"

Referring to the schemes started by the Centre, the Defense Minister said, "About one crore 84 lakh bank accounts were opened in Assam under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, which is a huge achievement. Free gas cylinders have been provided to poor mothers and sisters. Under the Prime Minister Ujjwala scheme, 35 lakh families in Assam have been given free gas connections."

"The promptness shown in the Coronavirus pandemic period under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister here did not affect the whole of India, including Assam. While many big countries collapsed in this epidemic," Singh stated.

The Defence Minister along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP Chief Jagat Prakash Nadda are among the 40-star campaigners for BJP in the poll-bound state.

Assam Assembly Polls

Assam will go to the polls on March 27, April 1, and April 6 respectively. While the polling time has been increased by one hour, there will be 33,530 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Assam (3-phase election)