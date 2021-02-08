Rajnath Singh Appeals Lok Sabha To Debate, Not Break Decorum; Oppn Demands Farm Debate

Appealing to the Opposition to debate on the President's address instead of reducing the Lok Sabha to sloganeering, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, urged members to not 'break parliamentary tradition'. Pointing to the debate in Rajya Sabha, Singh said it was not only the Lok Sabha's responsibility but its job to do so. Pleading to not break parliamentary tradition, he said that it was the House's responsibility to maintain decorum. Lok Sabha has been unable to function continuously since Feb 1, due to continuous sloganeering and MPs storming the well over the farmers' protest underway at Delhi's borders.

Rajnath Singh: 'Don't break traditions'

"The first session of the year is addressed by the president and the motion is discussed by both the houses and motion of thanks is passed by both the houses and this is a tradition. Definition of parliament says even the president is included in parliamentary democracy. Long discussions were held in Rajya Sabha, so I appeal the members that it is not just the responsibility to maintain a healthy democracy but it is our job," said Rajnath Singh.

He added, "Our democracy is very healthy and live and everyone wants to keep it intact. I see that leaders agree that democracy should not be disturbed and it's our responsibility to maintain the decorum of these institutions. I appeal with folded hands that we don't let this tradition break".

Responding to Singh's appeal, Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, asked the government to hold a 2-4 hour debate over farmers' protest after Motion of Thanks to President's speech. Pointing out that farmers are still at Delhi's borders demanding a repeal of Centre's agriculture laws, Chowdhury said they did not disrespect President Kovind and recognised him as head of state. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla too highlighted that the citizens want the house to run in order, slamming MPs who were sloganeering.

"We know that president is an institution and so he is head of the state. Our demands and fears are not only ours, but of farmers of India who nurtured all of us. We can't be silent on the situation of farmers. On the borders of Delhi, farmers are sitting at borders in cold and in open. We don't have any lack of respect for president but we demand that farmers issue should be immediately after the motion of thanks discussion. We just want 2-4 hours sperate discussion on farmers," said Chowdhury.

Opposition: 'Separate Farmers issue debate'

On Friday, Chowdhury demanded a separate discussion on farmers' issue after Motion of Thanks. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had called a meeting of Opposition parties, but they have maintained their demand on a debate on farmers' issue. Rajya Sabha has already discussed the ongoing farmers' protests as a part of Motion of Thanks discussion after the government increased the 'Motion of Thanks' discussion from 10 to 15 hours on Wednesday. Later, the government agreed to hold a discussion on farmers' issue after the participation of Opposition in discussions on Presidential Address and Union Budget, and consideration of four Ordinances in the Parliament, said sources. Protests at Tikri, Ghazipur and Singhu continue for Day 74 as farmers demand repeal, stalling talks with Centre.

