Rajnath Singh Arrives In Lucknow; On 3-day Visit To LS Constituency Ahead Of UP Polls

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Lucknow on Friday for a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency. The Defence Minister arrived at Lucknow airport at 10:30 am, after which he travelled to Kalidas Marg to attend a consultative meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, news agency ANI reported citing an official.

Following that, he will go to Babu Banarasi Das University to unveil a statue of Dr Akhilesh Das. On Saturday, Singh will attend the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony at the PTC Industries Complex on Kanpur Road, followed by a programme arranged by the Mamta Charitable Trust. According to the senior official, he will also launch a new branch of St Joseph School. On Sunday, he will attend the All India Ex-Servicemen Services Council's Silver Jubilee festivities in Telibagh. He is scheduled to depart for Delhi at 4:20 pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah will spend two days in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, where he will address a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assembly in-charges and district chiefs. Amit Shah will meet with party functionaries in Varanasi to discuss plans for the 2022 assembly elections and then lay the foundation stone for a university in Azamgarh, the Lok Sabha seat of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday.

Rajnath Singh meets Nepal's Army Chief

Rajnath Singh met with Nepal's Chief of Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma on Thursday, November 11, a day after the latter was given the honorary rank of 'General of the Indian Army' by President Ram Nath Kovind. The Office of the Raksha Mantri announced the meet on Twitter and noted that the two discussed bilateral defence and security cooperation.

"Chief of the Army Staff, Nepali Army General Prabhu Ram Sharma met with Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh in New Delhi today," Raksha Mantri Office India tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Visit LAC

On November 18, the Union Defence Minister will travel to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to reopen the War Memorial honouring the 114 Indian troops who martyred in the 1962 Battle of Rezang La. The memorial will also honour the 20 Indian soldiers who were killed in the Galwan Valley clash last year.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI