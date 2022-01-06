Slamming the Congress party in Punjab over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach incident, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asked, "what is this drama?" While addressing the "Vijay Sankalp Yatra" in Uttarakhand the Defence Minister asserted, "we have also been Chief Ministers once but we have never stooped so low for politics." He further asked the crowd if the party should be forgiven for the major security lapse.

Rajnath Singh slams PM Modi's security breach

"PM Modi is the most important representative of our nation. If his security is breached should the concerned political party be forgiven?" Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on PM Modi's security breach



Speaking further, the Defence Minister also lashed out at the Congress party for keeping the state in the backward condition. Rajnath Singh also compared the work done by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and added "Modiji has a yearning for the development of Uttarakhand."

"Congress says BJP made three chief ministers in Uttarakhand. They ask why BJP is changing the chief minister. Changing Chief Minister is an internal matter of BJP. Why does Congress have trouble on who should be given what responsibility?" the Union Minister added.

PM Modi security breach: What happened and aftermath

The Prime Minister, on Wednesday, was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, however, he was forced to return to Delhi after a brief security breach. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road instead of the helicopter due to bad weather. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors leading to PM Modi being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.

The Punjab Government formed a panel to probe the security breach however Punjab BJP has rejected the panel and requested suspension of the state home minister and DGP.

"We reject the committee set up by the Punjab government to investigate the matter. This committee formed by the Chief Minister will never be able to find out anything because he himself is the ringleader of this conspiracy," said Punjab BJP President Ashwani Sharma.