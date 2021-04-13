Rajnath Singh Assures BJP Will Work Towards 'Sonar Bangla' In WB, Slams TMC's Governance

Amid several BJP leaders and ministers flocking to West Bengal to address public rallies in view of the ongoing Assembly Elections, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday addressed three public meetings in the state. While addressing one of the meetings which was held in Madhyamgram, Rajnath Singh pointed out the slow pace of progress in the state during the three and half decades of the Left rule followed by ten years of Mamata Banerjee led government. He exuded confidence of BJP winning the elections in the state after which the saffron party will work towards "Sonar Bangla", said Rajnath Singh.

"Neither the state is any less in human resources nor natural resources still why has the state not progressed Mamata Didi?", he said while adding that Mamata Banerjee has no answer to this question. He criticised the chief minister for the increased incidents of violence and deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Rajnath Singh slammed the TMC led government for the rampant "cut money culture" in the state. He stated that earlier he was not even aware of this term despite being a chief minister of a state in the past while adding that the cut money culture and widespread violence has left West Bengal devoid of progress that the state is capable of.

Addressed three election meetings in West Bengal today. The election in West Bengal has now gained massive momentum in BJP’s favour.



I am confident that it will lead to ‘Asol Parivartan’ in the State. Now, even Mamata Di has realised that TMC is going out and BJP is coming in. pic.twitter.com/wwozSaaAGZ — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 13, 2021

BJP to ramp up campaigning for Greater Kolkata region

The battle for West Bengal has been further intensified as BJP, which is aiming to dethrone the Mamata Banerjee led government, will be ramping up its campaign strategy focusing on 40 seats spread across the greater Kolkata region. The saffron party is said to organise a massive public outreach campaign by organising more than 2000 mini sabhas in order to reach out to the different communities of Kolkata for which various national and local leaders will participate in the sabhas. This massive effort is being taken to share the vision of the BJP for Kolkata and the state.

This aggressive campaigning for Kolkata has been planned by the BJP despite the back to back public rallies and roadshows held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and others across the state inducing thousands of people to attend the rallies in large numbers.

The elections in the state of West Bengal have been embroiled in controversial statements and political mudslinging, besides the alarming surge in the incidents of political violence. While four phases of the Assembly elections have been concluded, the polling for the remaining phases in West Bengal will take place on April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The declaration of the results will take place on May 2.

In the bipolar contest between the TMC and the BJP, leaders of both parties have been embroiled in controversies by making controversial statements making the elections murkier by the day. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had made a provocative call for gherao of the Central Forces personnel, for which the Election Commission has banned her from campaigning for 24 hours. The BJP has blamed Mamata Banerjee for the Cooch Behar violence where four people were killed due to CRPF firing after hundreds of people surrounded the Central Paramilitary Forces and attempted to snatch their weapons, compelling the forces to open fire in self-defence.