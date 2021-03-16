Last Updated:

Rajnath Singh Avers 'BJP's Performance In WB Polls Will Be Like Sourav Ganguly's Batting'

On Tuesday, Defence minister Rajnath Singh compared BJP's performance to Sourav Ganguly's batting, says will hit six in the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing a rally on Tuesday compared Bhartiya Janata Party's performance in the West Bengal polls to BCCI president and former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly's batting. He claimed that just the way Ganguly used to hit a six as soon he stepped out of the crease, the BJP in a similar fashion will hit a six in polls and form the government in West Bengal.  

READ | BJP issues 1st response as EC rules out attack on WB CM Mamata Banerjee; Malviya hits out

He said, "Whenever Sourav Ganguly crossed the crease, it was sure that he would hit a six. Likewise, with your support in Lok Sabha, we have crossed the crease and surely we will hit a six in Assembly polls and form a BJP government here."

READ | 'BJP's policy as well': MoS Reddy echoes DMK's 75% TN Jobs quota; accuses WB CM of 'drama'

Citing the results of the last Lok Sabha elections, the minister said, "The numbers in 2019 polls is an indication of the change that is going to take place in West Bengal with the upcoming State Legislative Assembly elections." After this statement, he went on to assert that the BJP will form the government with a clear majority in the State. 

READ | BJP's Swapan Dasgupta resigns as Rajya Sabha MP amid row over West Bengal election ticket

He also took the opportunity to address the issue related to BJP fighting without a chief ministerial face, and said, "Ours is a democratic party that will allow the elected MLAs to choose their leader. "

READ | BJP files complaint with EC against Mamata Banerjee, seeks rejection of nomination papers

West Bengal polls 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total. The Trinamool, meanwhile, has inducted BJP veteran and former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha.

(Inputs from ANI)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND