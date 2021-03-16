Rajnath Singh Avers 'BJP's Performance In WB Polls Will Be Like Sourav Ganguly's Batting'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing a rally on Tuesday compared Bhartiya Janata Party's performance in the West Bengal polls to BCCI president and former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly's batting. He claimed that just the way Ganguly used to hit a six as soon he stepped out of the crease, the BJP in a similar fashion will hit a six in polls and form the government in West Bengal.

He said, "Whenever Sourav Ganguly crossed the crease, it was sure that he would hit a six. Likewise, with your support in Lok Sabha, we have crossed the crease and surely we will hit a six in Assembly polls and form a BJP government here."

Citing the results of the last Lok Sabha elections, the minister said, "The numbers in 2019 polls is an indication of the change that is going to take place in West Bengal with the upcoming State Legislative Assembly elections." After this statement, he went on to assert that the BJP will form the government with a clear majority in the State.

He also took the opportunity to address the issue related to BJP fighting without a chief ministerial face, and said, "Ours is a democratic party that will allow the elected MLAs to choose their leader. "

West Bengal polls 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total. The Trinamool, meanwhile, has inducted BJP veteran and former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha.

(Inputs from ANI)