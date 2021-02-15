Rajnath Singh Backs Delhi Police To The Hilt; Slams 'neighboring Nations' Nefarious Acts'

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has backed the Delhi Police's action against the global conspiracy against India and the force's crackdown on the key conspirators. He also acknowledged the sheer volume of duties and pressure on the Delhi police.

The Defense Minister who has also served as the Home Minister for 5 years, said, "“The variety of duties Delhi Police has to undertake, no other Police force in India has to tackle as much. Whenever some neighbours try to send out a message with their nefarious acts, they always make Delhi their main target. Due to this, our Delhi Police always stays alert."

Disha Ravi arrested

Delhi police's special cell arrested 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi for allegedly disseminating a 'toolkit' related to farmers' protests on social media- the same one shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg in Bengaluru on Sunday. Arguing for the Delhi Police, the public prosecutor alleged a large conspiracy against the government of India to rebuild the Khalistan group via the toolkit and claimed that there were thousands of people involved in it. In her defence, Disha Ravi claimed that she had edited just two lines of the toolkit and said that she was influenced by the farmers' protests and thereby extended her support to them. She also argued that every party, including the BJP, had its own toolkit and that she was not aware of any large conspiracy behind the toolkit, breaking down in court.

On February 5, Delhi Special CP Crime Praveer Ranjan said that a case has been filed on the authors of the 'toolkit document' shared by Thunberg as it aimed to create disaffection and disharmony. Addressing a press conference, Ranjan said that the FIR filed under sections 124 A (sedition), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 153 A (spreading hatred among communities) of IPC, did not name anyone. Pointing out that the 'prior actions' section of the tool-kit - authored by Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), Ranjan said that it was a 'planned conspiracy to execute such a plan'.

READ | Toolkit Case: Delhi Police Refutes Disha Ravi's Editing Claim; Says 'shared Doc To Greta'

READ | Rajnath Singh Lauds FM Sitharaman For 'decimating Misinformation Campaign' Over Farm Laws

What is the story behind the 'toolkit'?

Under its 'AskIndiaWhy' campaign, pro-Khalistani group 'Poetic Justice Foundation' had created a toolkit which was shared by Thunberg, titled 'Global Farmers Strike- First Wave', which seems to have been in circulation since early January. It had encouraged people to organise solidarity protests either at or near Indian Embassies, local government offices or offices of various multinational Adani and Ambani companies. It also urged people to participate in the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day - which had ended in violence - killing one farmer and injuring 510 police officers.

Later PFJ updated their 'toolkit' - which was again shared by Thunberg, aimimg to get global attention on the ongoing farmers' protest urging people to tweet at PMO & Tomar, call or email govt representatives, sign online petitions and on-ground action near the closest Indian Embassy, Media House, or your local Govt. office on 13th/14th February 2021. The updated 'toolkit' claimed that "India has a long history of human rights violations, violence, and a cruel indifference for its most vulnerable citizens." and states that, "It is paramount to put international pressure on India’s Government." It also removes the Republic Day plan from the AskIndiaWhy's 'prior actions' - the 'plan' has now been denounced by PFJ.

READ | Rajnath Singh Briefs Parliament On India-China's LAC Disengagement; Denies Losing Any Land

READ | Bulandshahr Farmer Receives Notice By Delhi Police For Role In Republic Day Violence