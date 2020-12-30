Rajnath Singh Backs States' 'Love Jihad' Law; Says He's Against Conversion For Marriage

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday backed the "anti-conversion" law enacted by the Uttar Pradesh government, saying that he personally does not support religious conversion for marriage.

"I want to ask why there should be a conversion. The practice of mass conversions should stop. As far as I know, in the Muslim religion, one cannot marry someone from another religion. I personally do not approve of conversion for marriage," he told ANI.

Singh, who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, was responding to a question about the misuse of "love-jihad law" enacted by the Uttar Pradesh government and also as of Tuesday by the Madhya Pradesh government. He said there is a difference between "natural marriage" and forceful religious conversion for marriage.

"In many cases, you may have seen that the religious conversion is being done forcefully and sometimes it is done under greed. Natural marriage and forceful conversion for marriage has a big difference and I think governments which made these laws have considered all these things," he added.

"I believe that a true Hindu will not discriminate anyone on the basis of caste, religion and sects. Our religious scriptures do not give permission for this. India is the only country that has given the message of "Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam" (The whole world is a family). No country does this," the Defence Minister said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has enacted a law that prohibits fraudulent and forcible conversion of religion, including a conversion for marriage. Following suit, the Madhya Pradesh government has also approved the Freedom to Religion Bill 2020 via an ordinance.

Key features of the 'Love Jihad' law

The Love Jihad law rewards a punishment of up to 10 years to any individual who forcefully marries a girl for the sheer purpose of converting her religion. Such relations would be declared null and void, under the new legislation.

Forceful religious conversion, including through marriage, is now punishable with a jail term of 1-5 years with a Rs 15,000 penalty. If the woman is a minor or belongs to Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, the jail term will be between 3-10 years and the penalty up to Rs 25,000.

Mass conversions are also punishable with a jail term is of 3-10 years and a fine of Rs. 50,000 on the organizations conducting it. If someone wants to convert their religion after marriage, they will have to submit an application to the District Magistrate (DM) two months in advance.

