Rajnath Singh Briefs Lok Sabha On Indo-China LAC Disengagement: 'Not One Inch Land Lost'

As the disengagement process commences at the South Pangong Tso area of LAC, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, briefed the Lok Sabha about the agreements between both nations. Asserting that India has not allowed 'anyone to take an inch of land', he said that India will remain at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 and China at the North Bank area to the east of Finger 8, with similar action agreed to in the South Bank area. India and China have also agreed to remove any structures that had been built by both sides since April 2020 in both the North and South Bank areas, restoring the landforms as per the status quo prior to it.

LAC disengagement begins from south Pangong Tso area after Indo-China agreement, video out

Rajnath Singh in LS: 'Not one inch lost'

"We have made it clear that immediate disengagement is needed to maintain peace & tranquillity. We will not let anyone take an inch of our land. In 48 hours, our commanders will talk on more issues. India will be on Finger 3 point while China will be on Finger 8 point. The House should also know that there are still some outstanding issues with regard to deployment and patrolling at some other points along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. We have not lost anything till now. With bilateral talks, both sides are working on full disengagement," said Rajnath Singh.

He added, "Many strategically important points were identified and our troops positioned themselves at those Hill Tops and at locations which were very important from our point of view. It is because of this great bravery of our Armed Forces we maintained the edge. Our country stands together for the sovereignty and integrity of the country".

Rajnath Singh briefs Parliament on India-China's LAC disengagement; denies losing any land

LAC commences at Pangong Tso lake

After formally agreeing to disengagement by India and the Chinese army at South Pangong Tso area, the Indian Army has released a video of the disengagement process ongoing at LAC on Thursday. Visuals from the region show a formal meeting between the military commanders of both sides, agreeing to disengagement - shaking hands. Moreover, the Chinese Army's three heavy tanks are seen retreating from the area, while one Indian Army tank is also seen retreating from the area. India and China have held nine rounds of military-level talks before a breakthrough was found regarding de-escalation ad disengagement at the LAC.

Priyanka Gandhi & others won't get VIP treatment at Mauni Amavasya Mela: Prayagraj IG

What happened at Galwan?

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. Sources revealed that India's colonel Santosh Babu and two jawans were attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods while removing a tent put up by China at patrol point 14, leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia. Four others were in critical but stable condition, while 72 others recuperated from minor injuries at various hospitals. China, which has not revealed its casualties from June 15 clashes, has admitted the loss of a Commanding officer.

China lost 45 soldiers during Galwan Valley clash with India at LAC: Russian news agency