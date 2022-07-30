Rajnath Singh Calls On President Droupadi Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhavan In Delhi

Following the cue of other leaders, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Sharing a picture of the same, Singh wrote in Hindi, "A courtesy call on the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji at Rashtrapati Bhavan today."

The picture was also tweeted by the Rashtrapati Bhavan as the Union Minister greeted Murmu with flowers. Notably, this is the first time Singh has called upon the President after she assumed office earlier this month.

Following Singh's visit, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan along with Minister of State in the Ministry of Education Subhas Sarkar, called on President Droupadi Murmu.

Earlier, many Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, Dr Mahendra Munjpara, and John Barla also called on the President in Delhi. Prior to that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on President Murmu for the first time after she assumed office.

Rajnath Singh lauds Murmu's victory in the Presidential polls

Droupadi Murmu who recently was sworn in as the 15th President of India is the first tribal and second woman to be voted to the top constitutional post in the country. She is also the supreme commander of the Indian Armed Forces.

After her massive win in the presidential election, the Defence Minister while congratulating her asserted that "her victory is proof of Indian democracy's strength".

Singh also noted that Murmu has always remained active in public welfare, especially among the poor and the deprived sections of society.



Image: Twitter/@RajnathSingh