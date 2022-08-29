Rajnath Singh Clears List Of 780 Items To Be Indigenously Sourced To Lower Defence Imports

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on August 28, with an aim to achieve 'Atmanirbharta' in the defence sector, cleared the third list of 780 strategically important defence products to be procured locally from the domestic industry. The list follows the previous two Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) released on the same lines in December 2021 and March 2022, which cumulatively mentioned 2500 items, which are now already indegenised, according to a Ministry of Defence statement.

It’s important to note, that PM Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech on August 15, 2022, stressed the importance of 'Atmanirbharta' giving an example of Defence manufacturing.

Third positive indigenisation list

"This list is in continuation to the two PILs of LRUs, sub-systems, assemblies, sub-assemblies and components that were published in December 2021 and March 2022. These lists contain 2,500 items which are already indigenised and 458 (351+107) items which will be indigenised within the given timelines," a Ministry statement said. Out of 458, 167 items (1st PIL -163, 2nd PIL - 4) have been indigenised, so far, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The Ministry further informed the indigenisation of these items will be taken through different routes in the ‘Make’ category. "Make' category aims to achieve self-reliance by involving greater participation of the Indian industry. Projects involving design and development of equipment, systems, major platforms or upgrades thereof by the industry can be taken up under this category," It said.

Benefits of indigenisation

The manufacturing of strategically important items like LRUs, subsystems and components, listed in the PIL, will not only benefit the economy in terms of reduced imports but also harness and leverage the design capabilities of the companies in India.

The indigenised LRUs will reduce the DPSUs’ reliance on imports, benefiting the Indian economy and enabling the Indian industry to enter the supply chains of manufacturing major defence platforms.

Earlier in March, with an objective of disincentivising imports of defence equipment, the MoD had announced a timeline beyond which an embargo would be imposed on a list of 107 strategically crucial Line Replacement Units (LRUs).