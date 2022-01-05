Last Updated:

#PMSecurityBreach | Rajnath Singh Condemns Congress' 'undemocratic Mentality' As PM Modi's Security Breached

Calling Punjab government's security blunder "unfortunate" and "shameful", Union Min Rajnath Singh said it is a reflection of Congress' "undemocratic" thinking.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Rajnath Singh

Image: PTI, Republic World


Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed his disappointment over the security breach concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state of Punjab on Wednesday. Calling the Punjab government's irresponsible security mishandling "unfortunate" and "shameful", Defence Minister Singh said that the incident is a reflection of Congress' "undemocratic" mentality. "The irresponsibility towards Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's security in Punjab today is extremely unfortunate and shameful. Jeopardising someone's security as important as the Prime Minister is a reflection of Congress' undemocratic thinking and mentality," the Defence Minister wrote in his Twitter post. 

The security lapse by Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's government over PM Modi's security has drawn criticism from political leaders of major political parties including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The seriousness of the issue can be determined by the fact that PM Modi commented 'Zinda laut raha hoon (I am going back alive)' after his envoy was blocked in Punjab's Ferozepur district and forced to take a u-turn.

READ | Punjab CM Channi admits he knew of agitators on PM Modi's route; 'Regret he had to return'

BJP launches full-blown attack on Congress

Union Ministers from Smriti Irani to Amit Shah have confronted Congress for their alleged irresponsible behaviour and have sought accountability and apologies for the same. At a BJP news briefing earlier today, January 5, Smriti Irani accused Congress of compromising the PM's security on purpose and questioned as to who in the Punjab Government gave information about the PM's route to individuals who planted themselves atop the flyover. Home Minister Amit Shah on the other hand said that the security lapse is unacceptable and stated that Congress is on the path of insanity, as the Union Minister demanded an apology. 

READ | Baba Ramdev condemns PM Modi’s security breach in Punjab; calls it 'shameful'

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has also demanded that Congress, as well as the Punjab government, should apologise to the citizens for breaching the security of PM Modi.

Punjab government's security blunder

PM Modi, who was in Punjab to inaugurate major developmental projects and address a political rally in Ferozepur, was forced to postpone it as his security was compromised after he arrived in the state. It was when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road that the problem started, as the road to his destination was blocked by protestors. This was PM Modi's first visit to Punjab after the repeal of the Farm Laws, and he was set to flag off the campaign for the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD(Sanyukt) alliance. 

READ | Confirmed: Full rehearsal was done on PM Modi's route; 'Unplanned visit' claim falls flat

Image: PTI, Republic World

READ | Ferozepur SSP suspended after PM Modi's Punjab security breach; BJP calls him a small fry
Tags: Rajnath Singh, PM Modi, Punjab
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND