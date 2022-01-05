Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed his disappointment over the security breach concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state of Punjab on Wednesday. Calling the Punjab government's irresponsible security mishandling "unfortunate" and "shameful", Defence Minister Singh said that the incident is a reflection of Congress' "undemocratic" mentality. "The irresponsibility towards Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's security in Punjab today is extremely unfortunate and shameful. Jeopardising someone's security as important as the Prime Minister is a reflection of Congress' undemocratic thinking and mentality," the Defence Minister wrote in his Twitter post.

आज पंजाब में प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi की सुरक्षा के साथ जिस तरह की लापरवाही बरती गयी है वह अत्यंत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण एवं शर्मनाक है।



राजनीतिक मतभेद के कारण प्रधानमंत्री जैसे संवैधानिक पद की सुरक्षा को ताक पर रखना कांग्रेस की अलोकतांत्रिक सोच और उनकी मानसिकता का परिचायक है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 5, 2022

The security lapse by Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's government over PM Modi's security has drawn criticism from political leaders of major political parties including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The seriousness of the issue can be determined by the fact that PM Modi commented 'Zinda laut raha hoon (I am going back alive)' after his envoy was blocked in Punjab's Ferozepur district and forced to take a u-turn.

BJP launches full-blown attack on Congress

Union Ministers from Smriti Irani to Amit Shah have confronted Congress for their alleged irresponsible behaviour and have sought accountability and apologies for the same. At a BJP news briefing earlier today, January 5, Smriti Irani accused Congress of compromising the PM's security on purpose and questioned as to who in the Punjab Government gave information about the PM's route to individuals who planted themselves atop the flyover. Home Minister Amit Shah on the other hand said that the security lapse is unacceptable and stated that Congress is on the path of insanity, as the Union Minister demanded an apology.

Today’s Congress-made happening in Punjab is a trailer of how this party thinks and functions. Repeated rejections by the people have taken them to the path of insanity. The topmost echelons of the Congress owe an apology to the people of India for what they have done. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 5, 2022

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report on today’s security breach in Punjab. Such dereliction of security procedure in the Prime Minister’s visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 5, 2022

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has also demanded that Congress, as well as the Punjab government, should apologise to the citizens for breaching the security of PM Modi.

Punjab government's security blunder

PM Modi, who was in Punjab to inaugurate major developmental projects and address a political rally in Ferozepur, was forced to postpone it as his security was compromised after he arrived in the state. It was when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road that the problem started, as the road to his destination was blocked by protestors. This was PM Modi's first visit to Punjab after the repeal of the Farm Laws, and he was set to flag off the campaign for the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD(Sanyukt) alliance.

Image: PTI, Republic World