Rajnath Singh Condemns 'Khalistanis' Jibe Against Farmers; Slams Canada PM Justin Trudeau

Hours ahead of the seventh round of talks between protesting farmers and Centre, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, while speaking to ANI, said that the farmers should not be subjected to allegations and namecalling and that the Centre is seeking to find a solution to the problem.

Appealing to farmers that they should indulge in clause-wise discussion rather than seeking 'yes or no' answer, Rajnath Singh asserted that the contribution of Sikhs is remembered for protecting the self-respect of the country. When asked about BJP leaders accusing farmers of being 'Khalistanis', Singh said that there is no doubt about the integrity of the farmers. He also slammed ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Canada PM Justin Trudeau for their statements on farmers' protest.

"My only request is that a clause-wise discussion should take place and not seek a yes or no answer from us. We are confident of finding a solution," he said. On the "Khalistani" allegations, he said, "Such statements should not be made. We express our deepest respect towards them. Our heads bow in respect towards our farmers. They are our 'annadatas.' Our Sikh brothers have always protected the culture of India. Their contribution will be remembered for protecting the self-respect of the country. There are no doubts at all about their integrity."



On Rahul Gandhi's stance on the farmer issue, the Defence Minister said, " I am elder to him and know more about agriculture. This is because I was born in a farmer's family. We will never take any decision against the farmer."

On Justin Trudeau's statement

Taking strong objection to remarks made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the farmers' protest, Singh said that no leader of a country should speak about India's internal affairs. "First of all, I would like to say to Prime Minister of every country that comment should not be made about India's internal affairs. India does not require any outside interference. We will sort out issues by ourselves. It is an internal matter of India. No country in the world has the right to comment on India's internal affairs," Rajnath Singh said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier while addressing a virtual Gurupurab celebration, Justin Trudeau had expressed his concerns over the farmers' protests. "I would be remiss if I didn't' start by recognising the news coming out of India about the protests by farmers. The situation is concerning and we are all very worried about the families and friends. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the right to peaceful protest. We believe in the importance of dialogue and that's why we have reached out through multiple means to Indian authorities, to highlight our concerns."

Centre's willingness to talk with the farmers

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha- the umbrella organization of 40 farmers' unions accepted the Centre's invite to hold talks on December 30. This will be the 7th round of talks between the farmer leaders and the Union government amid the ongoing stir against the farm laws. In the letter addressed to Agriculture Ministry Secretary Sanjay Agarwal, the SKM maintained the meeting should focus on the agenda proposed in its previous communication, however, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, has said that it will not be the part of the talks. The 7th round will take place on Wednesday 2 PM.

On Monday, the Union government invited representatives of 40 protesting farmers' unions for talks at 2 pm on Wednesday. Agriculture Ministry Secretary Sanjay Agarwal conveyed this in response to the unions' letter dated December 26 wherein they had expressed willingness to restart talks on Tuesday. Maintaining that the Indian government is always ready to talk to the farmers with an open mind, Agarwal reiterated its commitment to address issues with honest intent. Moreover, he stressed that a detailed discussion will be held on the farmers' concerns pertaining to the three farm laws, procurement at Minimum Support Price, the Commission for the Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020 and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

