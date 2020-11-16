Rajnath Singh Congratulates Nitish Kumar For 7th Term, Wishes Best For Deputy CMs

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday congratulated JDU Chief Nitish Kumar for taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar, wishing him and his newly-inducted cabinet the best in fulfilling the aspirations of the citizens of the state. "Heartiest congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar for taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Also congratulations to Shri Tarkishore Prasad and Ms. Renu Devi who took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. I wish him all the best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Bihar," tweeted Rajnath Singh.

बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में पुनः शपथ लेने के लिए श्री @NitishKumar को हार्दिक बधाई। साथ ही उपमुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेने वाले श्री तारकिशोर प्रसाद एवं सुश्री रेनु देवी को भी बधाई।



मैं उन्हें शुभकामनाएँ देता हूँ कि वे बिहार की जनता की आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने में सफल हों। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 16, 2020

Post the Bihar results, Union Defence Minister was detrimental in deliberating the members of Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Singh along with Bihar poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis had held a meeting with the JDU Chief where they had even arrived on possible names for the post of the Deputy Chief, including the idea of power-sharing between two people.

JDU chief Nitish Kumar was sworn-in as the Bihar Chief Minister for the seventh time at the Raj Bhavan in Patna on Monday. Apart from Nitish Kumar, BJP MLAs - Katihar's Tarkishore Prasad and Noniya's Renu Devi were also sworn-in as Bihar's two deputy CMs - a break away from tradition. Senior BJP leaders like Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis, Bhupendra Yadav, Sushil Modi were present at the event.

Bihar Election Result 2020

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

