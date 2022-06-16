Rajnath Singh Dials Nitish Kumar As BJP Seeks Consensus On Presidential Candidate

Seeking to build consensus on a candidate for the Presidential election, Defense Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh reached out to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday. Singh had a telephonic conversation with the JD(U) chief late at night which lasted for 5 minutes, sources said.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh held talks with a number of key Opposition leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. He has also spoken to NDA ally BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the Presidential poll candidate.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has authorized Rajnath Singh and party president JP Nadda to consult with other parties for building consensus on a Presidential candidate. As per sources, Opposition leaders asked the Defence Minister about the NDA's nominee for the presidential polls.

While the BJP has not announced its candidate yet, the joint Opposition is also considering a few names for the election to the top post.

Opposition leaders huddle in Delhi

Voting to elect the 15th President of India will be held on July 18 as the term of incumbent Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24. The last day for filing a nomination is June 29 and scrutiny of the nominations will take place on June 30.

At a meeting convened by Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, key Opposition leaders adopted a resolution to field a common candidate. As per sources, the Opposition parties are mulling two names -- National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah and former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi -- after NCP president Sharad Pawar declined to contest.

Gopalkrishna, who is the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and C Rajagopalachari, was the Opposition candidate for the 2017 Vice Presidential election but lost to incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu.

As many as 17 parties, including Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK, RJD, NCP, and the Left parties attended the over two-hour-long meeting called by Banerjee in New Delhi, while the AAP, SAD, AIMIM, TRS, and BJD skipped it. Leaders of Shiv Sena, CPI(M), CPI(ML), CPI, National Conference, PDP, JD(S), IUML, RLD, RSP, and the JMM were among those present.