Rajnath Singh Donates 1-month Salary To PM-CARES Fund For Nations' Fight Against COVID-19

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday has decided to donate his one-month salary to PM-CARES Fund amid country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic. With India battling the Coronavirus pandemic which has ensnared the globe in a vice-like grip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a charitable trust where citizens, corporates, organisations and just about anyone else can contribute funds towards the relief effort.

The fund is called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund and is being called PM CARES Fund. The PM is the Chairman of this trust, with the Defence Minister, Finance Minister and Home Minister other members.

Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh apprised about his decision, adding that everyone should contribute in this fund to strengthen India's resolve to fight against the menace of COVID-19. He further said:

I have decided to donate my one month salary to the PM-CARES fund. You can also contribute in this fund and strengthen India’s resolve to fight against the menace of COVID-19.



I have also asked the Chairman MPLADS, to release Rs 1 crore from my MPLADS fund to this fund. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 29, 2020

Railways to donate Rs 151 crore to PM-CARES Fund

The Railway ministry will donate Rs 151 crore to PM-CARES fund to help in combating the Coronavirus threat, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

Following PM @NarendraModi ji’s call, I, & MoS Suresh Angadi will donate 1 month’s salary & 13 lakh railway & PSU employees will donate 1 day’s salary, equal to ₹151 cr, to PM-CARES fund



My grateful thanks to my colleagues & we all pray that our country remains safe and healthy — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 29, 2020

