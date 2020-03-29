The Debate
Rajnath Singh Donates 1-month Salary To PM-CARES Fund For Nations' Fight Against COVID-19

Politics

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday has decided to donate his one-month salary to PM-CARES fund amid country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday has decided to donate his one-month salary to PM-CARES Fund amid country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic.  With India battling the Coronavirus pandemic which has ensnared the globe in a vice-like grip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a charitable trust where citizens, corporates, organisations and just about anyone else can contribute funds towards the relief effort.

The fund is called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund and is being called PM CARES Fund. The PM is the Chairman of this trust, with the Defence Minister, Finance Minister and Home Minister other members. 

Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh apprised about his decision, adding that everyone should contribute in this fund to strengthen India's resolve to fight against the menace of COVID-19. He further said:

READ: FULL Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi addresses India on Coronavirus situation & nationwide lockdown

READ: PM CARES Fund Online Donation step-by-step guide: Contribute to India's Coronavirus Fight

Railways to donate Rs 151 crore to PM-CARES Fund

The Railway ministry will donate Rs 151 crore to PM-CARES fund to help in combating the Coronavirus threat, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

READ: Centre takes up worker migration with states; holds them responsible for ensuring lockdown

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi addresses nation on COVID-19, total cases rise to 953

