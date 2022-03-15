Rajnath Singh Hails HC Verdict On Hijab; 'educational Institutions Must Follow Dress Code'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed the Karnataka High Court's verdict in the hijab controversy and said that everyone, across religions, should follow the dress code of educational institutions. The Defence Minister was addressing a gathering in Delhi at a FICCI conference - ‘Women Transforming India’.

"Karnataka High Court gave its judgment on Hijab today and it should be welcomed. The dress code of school or college must be followed by everyone of any religion," Rajnath Singh said at the conference.

Karnataka HC's hijab verdict challenged at SC

Challenging the verdict of the Karnataka High Court in the Hijab matter, six Muslim girls knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court on Tuesday alleging that the court had passed the order without applying its mind. Filing a Special Leave Petition, the students alleged that the HC had 'erred in creating a dichotomy of freedom of religion and freedom of conscience'. It also asserted that the order failed to note that the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, and the Rules made thereunder, do not provide for any mandatory uniform to be worn by students.

Politicians react to HC order on Hijab row

Karnataka Minister BC Nagesh, said "I welcome the landmark judgement of the Karnataka HC on school/college uniform rules. It reiterated that the law of the land is above everything," He said on Koo. In contrast, Congress MP D K Suresh said, wearing of the Hijab is accepted in the constitution. Petitions have been rejected but customs continue. He demanded from the Govt to provide security to all girl students.



BJP MP Tejasvi Surya opined that the verdict will strengthen the educational opportunities and rights of girl students. "A section of society was trying to deprive Muslim girls of embracing education and modernity... going in appeal is people's right and they may do so, however... it's necessary for all parties to follow the order of the court, both in letter and spirit", he added.



Mehbooba Mufti, Former CM, J&K tweeted, "Karnataka HC’s decision to uphold the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing. On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. Its isn’t just about religion but the freedom to choose,"



AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi showed disagreement with the decision and expressed his right to disagree. He also called for the relevant parties to challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court. He tweeted, ""1. I disagree with Karnataka High Court's judgement on #hijab. It’s my right to disagree with the judgement & I hope that petitioners appeal before SC. “2. I also hope that not only @AIMPLB_Official but also organisations of other religious groups appeal this judgement...,”