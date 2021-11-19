Rajnath Singh Hails PM Modi For Repealing Farm Laws, Says 'respected Farmers Sentiments'

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to repeal the three farm laws, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the PM has respected the sentiments of the farmers by taking the major decision. Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh tweeted in Hindi and wrote, "Today Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has taken a big decision to withdraw three agriculture laws in the interest of farmers and respecting their sentiments. This decision reveals the sensitivity of the Prime Minister towards the welfare of farmers. I welcome this decision of the Prime Minister."

आज प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi ने किसानों के हित में और उनकी भावनाओं का सम्मान करते हुए तीन कृषि क़ानूनों को वापिस लेने का बड़ा निर्णय लिया है।



यह निर्णय किसान कल्याण के लिए प्रधानमंत्रीजी की संवेदनशीलता को प्रकट करता है। मैं प्रधानमंत्रीजी के इस निर्णय का स्वागत करता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 19, 2021

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti made a major announcement to repeal the three agricultural laws passed earlier last year.

Apart from the Defence Minister, several Union Ministers and leaders commended the Centre's decision. Leaders like Amarinder Singh, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Former PM HD Devegowda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BSP supremo Mayawati, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and many others welcomed the Centre's decision.

Centre failed to convince the farmers regarding the Farm Laws says PM Modi

Addressing the nation on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the Centre's three farm bills which were introduced last year in September. Lamenting regarding the Centre's failure in convincing the farmers about the effectiveness of the laws, PM Modi further urged the protesting farmers to return to their homes and "start afresh." He also apologised to the farmers for the inconvenience caused to them and further assured them that the repealing procedure will begin at the Parliament session this month.

About the Farm Laws

The three farm laws which were introduced in 2020 include The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. This invoked nationwide protests all across the country and hundreds of farmers were seen protesting at the three Delhi borders since November 2020 demanding the withdrawal of the bills.

Image: PTI/ANI