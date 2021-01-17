Rajnath Singh Hails Scientists On 'swadeshi' COVID Vaccines; Dismisses 'misinformation'

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network, congratulating the scientists over the commencement of the mammoth nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, exuding pride over the 'swadeshi' vaccines.

"Firstly I want to congratulate the Indian scientists for preparing two completely swadeshi and indigenous vaccines. From here, I believe four more vaccines will be introduced in the country, they will also be swadeshi. Today, this success can be attributed to our Prime Minister's efforts, he would always be concerned and wanted the vaccines to be out as soon as they can," said the Defence Minister.

'No unwanted after-effects after COVID jab': Defence Minster

Rajnath Singh also allayed fears over the vaccines revealing that he had interacted with those who had gotten themselves inoculated in Lucknow, assuring that they had developed no unwanted after-effects. The Defence Minister also dismissed loose talk by the Opposition, saying that they were spreading 'misinformation' surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines.

"I had gone to the two hospitals in Lucknow to speak to those who had gotten inoculated. They said that in no way have they developed any unwanted reaction or after-effect after the jab. Some people are spreading unwarranted misinformation," he added.

The Defence Minister's comments come in response to the 'vaccine politics' by a certain section of the Opposition namely the Samajwadi Party and the Congress questioning the vaccine's efficacy and dubbing it as 'BJP's vaccine'.

Meanwhile, in a watershed moment for the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16 flagged-off the world's largest vaccination drive in the country congratulating the countrymen on the occasion. On the first day of the vaccination, 1,91,181 individuals received their first dose of the inoculation, as per the Health Ministry. Releasing the provision data after the vaccination, the Health Ministry stated that a total of 3,351 sessions were held and 16,755 personnel were involved in the process. Significantly, no case of post-vaccination hospitalization has been reported so far.

