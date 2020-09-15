Rajnath Singh In Parliament: India Remains Committed To Peaceful Resolution Of LAC Dispute

Addressing the Parliament on Tuesday over the heightened tensions with China at the LAC, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh affirmed that India remains committed to resolving the disputes peacefully. Singh mentioned his recent meeting with China's Defence Minister in Moscow and stated that he has told his counterpart that India is determined to protect its 'sovereignty and territorial' integrity. The Raksha Mantri also highlighted that the Centre has, in the past few years, increased its border infrastructure to provide better logistical support to the armed forces.

'Clearly put forth our issues'

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday, said, "I want to assert that we are committed to peacefully resolving our disputes along the borders. To achieve this, I met my Chinese counterpart of September 4 and had an in-depth discussion with him. I clearly put forth our issues in front of the Chinese representative which is their aggressive behaviour and attempts to unilaterally change the status quo. I also stressed that we want to resolve this issue peacefully and we want the Chinese side to work with us on it. I also clarified that we are determined to protect Indian sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Making a Statement in the Lok Sabha https://t.co/WhKvacGV1L — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 15, 2020

During his address, he also appreciated the ITBP and armed forces for fulfilling border duties amid the challenging times of COVID-19 pandemic. The Union Minister stated that the government has prioritized border infrastructure to counter China's excessive deployment along the LAC.

"This has also been possible because the government has prioritized border infrastructure in the last few years. In the past few decades, China has excessively enhanced its border infrastructure due to which their border deployment has also increased. In response, our government has also doubled our budget infrastructure budget. Consequently, several roads and bridges have also been built in border areas. Not only has the local population benefitted from it but our armed forces have also received better logistical support," he said.

Rajnath Singh meets Wei Fenghe

During the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 4, met with his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe in Moscow. The two and a half-hour-long talk that began around 9:30 pm (IST) at a prominent hotel in Moscow was focused on ways to resolve the prolonged border standoff in Ladakh. In his meeting with Chinese Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh maintained that the action of the PLA troops was in violation of bilateral agreements. While noting that the Indian Army had taken a very responsible approach towards border management, he reiterated that the troops will leave no stone unturned to protect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

