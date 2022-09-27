Rajnath Singh Invokes 1971 War At Event For Martyrs; ‘PoK Should Have Been Solved Then’

The issue of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) should have been resolved during the 1971 Pakistan war, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing a function organised to honour martyrs' families at Badoli in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also stated that India has given a befitting reply to those who have challenged the country’s self-respect.

Addressing the function, Rajnath Singh said, "We have recently marked the Golden Jubilee of victory of the 1971 war. The 1971 war will be remembered in History as the war fought for humanity instead of property, possession or power. There was a tussle. I wish the decision on PoK would have been done at the same time."

'India has always retaliated hard...': Rajnath Singh

India has always retaliated hard when the self-respect of the nation has been challenged, the Defence Minister said. “Our character has been that we have never tried to hurt the self-respect of any country. But if an attempt has been made to hurt India's self-respect, we have given a befitting reply to it,” the Raksha Mantri said and further stated that India’s peace-loving nature should not be construed as being scared of its adversaries.

The Defence Minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and said, “If India is a peace-loving country, it does not mean that we are afraid (of adversaries). India takes inspiration from the great ruler Bharata who used to count the teeth of lions by putting his hands in their mouths. Today, our PM releases leopards with his hand.”

India-Pakistan war 1971

In a book released in 2018 authored by Ashok Parthasarthi, who was India’s Science and Technology special advisor to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, it was mentioned that the former PM wanted to retake Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) after taking over East Pakistan (Now Bangladesh).

A secret telegram was also sent by the then Russian president Leonid Brezhnev on December 16, 1971, offering unconditional support in case India would also march forward to take West Pakistan.

Image: Twitter/@DefenceMinIndia