Rajnath Singh Lambasts Congress On Politicisation Of G20 Logo; 'Its Our National Flower..'

Days after Congress objected to the official logo for India's G20 Presidency, linking the 'Lotus' used in the logo to BJP's election symbol, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, November 13, hit out at the grand old party and stated that Lotus is the national flower of India since 1950, and there's nothing political about the logo.

Speaking at a public meeting in Haryana, the Defense Minister said, "PM released logo for G20. Logo had a Lotus. People say it's BJP symbol. There's a limit! Lotus was declared national flower in 1950 as it's India's cultural symbol. In 1857 struggle, freedom fighters fought with roti in one hand & lotus in another."

This comes after Congress' general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh on November 9 said, "Over 70 years ago, Nehru rejected the proposal to make Congress flag as the flag of India. Now, BJP's election symbol has become the official logo for India's presidency of G20! While shocking, we know by now that Mr Modi & BJP won’t lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly!"

PM Modi unveils logo

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the logo, theme and website for India's presidency of the G20. India's G20 logo juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus and the theme-- 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam- one earth, one family and one future'.

Moreover, it reflects India’s message and overarching priorities to the world. Dwelling on the logo's design, PM Modi explained, "The world is going through the after-effects of a disruptive once-in-a-century pandemic, conflicts and lots of economic uncertainty. The symbol of the lotus in the G20 logo is a representation of hope in these times. No matter how adverse the circumstances, the lotus still blooms."