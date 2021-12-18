Rajnath Singh Lauds India's Economic Growth At 94th FICCI Convention In Delhi

Lauding India's growth, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that it is an "emerging economy" and is starting to move towards growth. Singh who was speaking at the 94th Annual Convention of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in Delhi, further added that India has young trained scientific, technological and managerial talent, and furthermore the world's top most organisations have Indian CEOs.

Boosting the government's initiative towards developing the country, the Defence Minister said that the Centre is focused on making private and public investments in the education and healthcare sectors for making India the world's healthiest and most capable workforce. "Our target is to build one medical college in each district and at least one AIIMS in each state", he added.

Minister Rajnath Singh further asserted that the government will also bring a positive list for Indigenization from 209 to beyond 1000. He also said that the government is committed to increasing the budget outlay for defence procurement from Indian industry and providing capital to entrepreneurs at affordable rates.

He also spoke on the incorporation of the Ordnance Factory and said that is the biggest reform in India's defence production sector since independence.

Addressing the FICCI Annual Convention and the AGM. https://t.co/SUkyDtl2cT — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 18, 2021

Further referring to Pakistan, Rajnath Singh said

"India is such a country in the world that has never attacked any country nor occupied one inch of the land of any country. If we wanted we could have occupied their land in the 1971 war."

Amit Shah at the annual convention of FICCI

Earlier on Friday, Union Home minister Amit Shah also addressed the annual general meeting of the FICCI stating that India is likely to become the fastest-growing economy in the world. Lauding the government's policy decisions, Shah said it has a positive impact on India's growth and the economic growth will soon accelerate to double digits.

Image: Twitter/@RajnathSingh