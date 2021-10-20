Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a Web-Based Project Monitoring Portal (WBPMP) for Military Engineer Services (MES) at South Block on Wednesday. The portal will allow real-time tracking of projects from "inception to completion."

According to a statement from the Defence Ministry, the portal was envisioned in accordance with the Union Government's Digital India Mission and was built by the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-G). The newly released unified portal is the MES's first project management e-Governance implementation. It will allow for real-time monitoring of projects from inception to completion. The project information is accessible to all stakeholders, including MES and Armed Forces users. This is one of many MES projects aimed at improving the organization's scientific management.

The Defence Minister praised the initiative, which has various benefits in monitoring MES projects, and complimented it on going digital.

In addition to carrying out the Digital India Mission, MES is in the midst of adopting nine other e-Governance apps in an effort to raise productivity, build transparency, and improve efficiency in the Army's infrastructure development, according to the Defence Ministry. Product Approval Portal, AWMP Scrutiny & Status Application, E-Measurement Book, Budget Management Portal, Work Estimation Application, Billing and Construction Account Management, Cashbook Management and Accounting System, Contractor and Consultant Enlistment Portal, and E-Deviation are examples of these, it added.

Chief of Defence Staff and Secretary-General of the Department of Military Affairs General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj M Naravane, Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhuri, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee Air Marshal BR Krishna, Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Satish NamdeoGhormade, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, E-in-C of MES Lt. Gen. Harpal Singh, and Director General of Indian Coast Guard Krishnaswamy Natarajan were were also present at the launching ceremony for the WBPMP.

