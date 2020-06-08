'A Circus', Says Rajnath Singh On Maha's COVID Crisis; Highlights Incapable Governance

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday slammed the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over its handling of the COVID-19 situation, saying the current situation in the state looks like a circus is going on instead of governance. Singh also backed Sonu Sood for his work for stranded migrant workers and questioned the state government''s criticism of the actor.

While addressing a virtual rally of BJP workers from Maharashtra, Rajnath Singh said that despite having a strong leadership of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, it is unfortunate to see the state crawling.

"It looks like the situation in Maharashtra is more of a circus than a government. It is highly unfortunate to see state crawling despite having a strong leadership of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The greed for power has prevailed over political alliance and commitments," Singh said.

"I wonder whether any government exists in Maharashtra when I see a coronavirus patient waiting for an ambulance for more than 16 hours," he added.

महाराष्ट्र की प्रदेश सरकार तीन दलों की सरकार है। लगता है सरकार के नाम पर सर्कस हो रहा है। विकास का जिस प्रकार का विजन महाराष्ट्र सरकार के पास होना चाहिए वह नहीं है। जबकि केंद्र सरकार हर सम्भव सहायता दे रही है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 8, 2020

He also criticised the Shiv Sena which had on Sunday said that Sood was doing the BJP's bidding to show the state government in poor light.

"Instead of lauding his work, the government has criticised actor Sonu Sood for his efforts to send migrant workers back home. The Maharashtra government should learn from UP and Karnataka on how to contain coronavirus spread," he said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 Count Tops 85,000

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 2553 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total number to 88,528, a figure that surpasses the number of positive cases officially reported in China (83,036). The state health department said 109 patients of the disease died on Monday. Maharashtra now has 40,975 recovered patients and a death toll of 3,169. Total active cases are 44,374.

State capital Mumbai has reported 48,774 cases of COVID-19 so far, while Thane has 13,014, Pune 9,704, and Nagpur 747.

