Rajnath Singh Rules Out 'mediation' Over Indo-China Row, Says 'diplomatic Talks Are On'

Speaking to Republic TV on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed one year in office during his second tenure, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slammed the Opposition for politicization of Covid-19 pandemic and assured that diplomatic channels are open to solve the border issue with China.

Speaking about the current border standoff along the LAC, he said, "Our government in any case will not let the self-respect of the nation come down. The face-off has happened in the past as well. We have a system in place to solve the problem. Diplomatic talks are going on."

The Defence Minister outrightly ruled out the possibility of any sort of mediation, a day after US President Trump had claimed that he spoke with PM Modi. Earlier, government sources had also clarified that the PM had only spoken to the US president on April 4 about HCQ. As neighboring Nepal has also raised border issues with India recently, Defence Minister Singh said that the country has always shown 'brotherhood' towards Nepal and is ready for the talks with the country's PM KP Oli.

On Pakistan's repeated attempts of infiltration, Raksha Mantri said: "We are tackling terrorism successfully through mutual coordination. Our agencies and security forces deserve congratulations on this. Everybody knows what is Pakistan's intention." When asked about a solution to the tenion with Pakistan and the way forward, he said: "I cannot give you a definite timeline of events, but it will happen eventually."

Slamming the Congress for politicisation of Coronavirus pandemic and former Congress chief's statement on the border dispute with China, the defence minister said that there should not be any blame-game on a national issue. He also congratulated Prime Minister Modi and said that under his leadership the country has witnessed bold decisions.

PM completes one year in his second term

As Prime Minister Modi completed a year in the office, on Saturday, he has penned a letter to the country. With a massive mandate in 2019, PM Modi came to power for the second consecutive term in India and has in the past year delivered significant decisions including the historic abrogation of Article 370.

Indo-China border row

There have been mounting tensions at the Indo-China border after few standoff between Indian and Chinese army in the past month. However, as per sources, high-level Indian and Chinese military commanders met at designated points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on May 22 and 23 to defuse the present tension. Moreover, diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Beijing are also working towards a peaceful resolution.

Recent row between India and Nepal

India and Nepal are at loggerheads after Nepal issued a political map showing parts of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura under its territory. Earlier, India had issued a new political map incorporating Kalapani and Lipulekh on its side of the border in October last year. The tension further escalated after India inaugurated a road link connecting Kailash Mansarovar, the holy pilgrimage site situated at Tibet, China, that passes through the territory that Nepal claims.

India's COVID-19 tally

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,971 and the number of cases climbed to 1,73,763 in the country registering a record single-day spike of 265deaths and 7,964 cases till Saturday 8 am, according to the Union health ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood to 86,422 while 82,369 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. In the last 24 hours, 11,264 patients have recovered.

