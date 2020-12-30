Rajnath Singh Says BJP Doesn't Need CBI, ED To Establish Itself; Slams Opposition's Claims

Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh spoke with ANI Editor Smith Prakash in an interview on Wednesday. While responding to the allegations made by the opposition including Farooq Abdullah, PDP, Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra and Telangana governments that BJP uses Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI as its political tools for victimizing the opposition in the states, the Defence Minister said that this is not true.

Calling the allegation by the opposition "false" and "baseless", Rajnath Singh said that there is no need for BJP to make use of ED, CBI or any other such agencies to establish itself across the country. He further said that BJP is steadily winning in every state and this can be seen by the party's victory in Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh bye-elections.

READ | Manoj Sinha Full Interview: J&K L-G Speaks To Arnab On DDC Polls, Art 370 & Development

Rajnath Singh debunks opposition's claim against BJP

Refuting opposition's accusations that whenever any elections approach, BJP makes use of its ties with ED and CBI, the Minister said that all institutions like ED and CBI are completely independent of any kind of political pressure. "The biggest of elections - Lok Sabha elections - have already taken place and no one from the opposition was investigated from agencies like ED & CBI," he added.

READ | PDP Leader Booked For Manhandling BJP Worker In J-K’s Rajouri

Asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had received a huge mandate from the citizens of the country, Rajnath Singh said, "the opposition is just afraid of losing its hold over the states and that is why has resort to making such claims against BJP."

READ | DDC Polls: BJP Refutes Omar Abdullah's Allegations; Asserts 'We Will Win Next Time'

When Smita Prakash asked the Defence Minister about his view on opposition's claim that BJP has "soft corner" for his rich industrialist's friends, Rajnath replied that this is not true at all. He said, "where there is a need for legal action, the agencies responsible for painting law and order across the country will always step in. As such BJP has no political vendetta for it.

Shiv Sena: 'ED office is BJP's HQ'

Amid the continuous tussle between the national party BJP and Maharashtra's Shiv Sena, the latter on Monday afternoon put up posters outside BJP's headquarters. The posters put up by Shiv Sena read. "Notice will be issued here whoever speaks against BJP." Some of the posters also say that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office is BJP's headquarters. This came even as Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha told the agency that she wouldn't be able to answer its summons in the PMC loan fraud case till January 5.

READ | BJP Calls DDC Polls 'farewell Party' For Muftis And Abdullahs; Claims 'J&K Is Changing'