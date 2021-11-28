Rajnath Singh Says 'UPA Failed To Act On 26/11' Citing Tewari's Book; Cong MP Hits Back

Lashing out at UPA govt for being 'soft' on terror, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, pointed out that his views have been echoed by Congress MP Manish Tewari. Citing the excerpt from Tewari's unreleased book - '10 Flash Points; 20 Years - National Security Situations that Impacted India', he asserted that UPA had failed to act against Pakistan. Tewari's book book delves into every salient National Security Challenge India has faced in the past two decades.

Rajnath Singh: "Tewari has accepted 26/11 truth"

"On 26/11, terrorists had attacked Mumbai and killed over 166 Indians. Congress failed to address the incidemnt properly. It is not just me who is saying this. Senior leader of Congress party Manish Tewari in his book has accepted the truth that the then Congress govt did not act strongly against terrorism after 2008 Mumbai terror attacks," Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in a BJP rally in Jaunpur.

#WATCH | "Senior leader of Congress party Manish Tewari in his book has accepted the truth that the then Congress govt did not act strongly against terrorism after 2008 Mumbai terror attacks," Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in UP's Jaunpur pic.twitter.com/iojvdHZokE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 27, 2021

Miffed with Singh's statement, Tewari expressed shocked at the Union Minister's inference. Urging him to read his book, he scoffed at Singh's belief that the surgical Strikes or Balakot bombings have brought about any substantive change in behaviour of Pakistan. Stating that he has tackled Modi govt's misadventures in his book, he invited him to the book's formal launch.

1/1 Respected @rajnathsingh ji

Trolls in your party I understand but as Union Defense Minister I would urge you to read my book if you seriously think Surgical Strikes or Balakot bombings have brought about any substantive change in behaviour of Pakistanhttps://t.co/rWZn4i3S4n — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 28, 2021

Tewari: 'India should have actioned a kinetic response to 26/11'

On Tuesday, Congress MP Manish Tewari opined that the UPA govt's response to 26/11 terror attack was not 'kinetic enough'. As per an excerpt released by Tewari from his new book - '10 Flash Points; 20 Years - National Security Situations that Impacted India', he has lashed out at India's tepid response to Pakistan's cruelty. Tewari served as Union Minister (Independent charge) I&B in UPA-2 from 2012-2014.

"For a state (Pakistan) that has no compunctions in brutally slaughtering hundreds of innocent people, restraint is not a sign of strength; it is perceived as a symbol of weakness. There comes a time when actions must speak louder than words. 26/11 was one such time when it should have been done. It, therefore, is my considered opinion that India should have actioned a kinetic response in the days following India's 9/11", opined Tewari.

Tewari has also slammed the Modi govt for its response to the Doklam standoff, criticising the shelving of all plans of raising a mountain strike corps against China. He opined, "Mounting pressure on the LAC leading to the Doklam crisis in 2017 could have been averted, provided the mountain strike corps would have been raised, trained, resourced and efficaciously deployed". Terming it the greatest disservice to India's national security, he slammed the Modi govt for citing financial constraints for shelving defence plans.