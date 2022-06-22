In an intriguing move, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has sought LJP(Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan's support for the Presidential election, sources revealed. As per sources, he told Paswan that BJP still considers him a part of the NDA. This assumes significance as the Jamui MP was sidelined after all other 5 LJP Lok Sabha MPs including his uncle Pashupati Paras rebelled against him in June 2021. After the split in LJP, BJP threw its weight behind Paras by inducting him into the Union government.

BJP's overture to Chirag Paswan also comes at a juncture when the party has been at loggerheads with JDU over a number of issues such as the leadership in Bihar, the liquor ban, and the law and order situation. Moreover, Paswan has a fractured relationship with JDU with LJP damaging the prospects of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's party in 32 seats in the 2020 Assembly polls. Interestingly, Kumar is yet to clear the air on whether his party will back the NDA's presidential candidate.

Presidential election

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the Electoral College comprising elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to partake in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers is June 29, the counting of votes shall take place on July 21.

To begin with, BJP deputed its president JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to interact with other political parties to explore the possibility of a consensus candidate. Moreover, it formed a 14-member management team headed by Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat to ensure a smooth election process and ensure the victory of its candidate. Similarly, 17 opposition parties attended a meeting convened by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on June 15 to mull the possibility of fielding a joint presidential candidate.

After NCP chief Sharad Pawar, NC president Farooq Abdullah and Gopalkrishna Gandhi backed out, the opposition announced BJP-turned-TMC leader Yashwant Sinha as its candidate. A few hours later, BJP declared that former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu will face off with him for the Presidential election. A former Odisha MLA and Minister, Murmu will become the first Tribal president of India if she wins the poll.