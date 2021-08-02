Rajnath Singh Seeks Cooperation From Oppn Amid Repeated Adjournments In House

In a bid to end the repeated adjournments in Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has now reached out to the Opposition. According to ANI sources, the minister called up the Leaders of Opposition in Rajya Sabha on Monday. Singh’s attempt to seek the Opposition’s cooperation in running the House comes after the latter continued to create ruckus in the House over the Pegasus 'snooping' row and the agitation against the farm laws.

According to sources, the Opposition leaders have agreed to co-operate if the Government agrees to discuss their agitation. "This morning, Rajnath Singh had called up the Leaders of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and sought his cooperation in running the House. To which Opposition leaders said the government should discuss the issue raised by the Opposition, they are ready to cooperate with the government," sources said.

The Opposition parties have now handed three agendas to be discussed in both houses to the government. "The agenda includes, repealing of three agricultural laws, rise in inflation, prices of petrol diesel and essential commodities and discussion on issues of national security which is Pegasus snoop gate in the presence of Amit Shah and Prime Minister," sources said.

Recently, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Prahlad Joshi had also held talks with the Opposition. The leaders had sought the opposing parties to help the functioning of the House smoothly. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had also said that the Opposition can seek clarification regarding the Pegasus issue from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. However, the opposing leaders slammed the ministers’ moves and claimed it was ‘just optics’. Meanwhile, both Houses of the Parliament were disrupted again on Tuesday, due to the continuous ruckus over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19, and inflation.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Centre over the Pegasus issue. Claiming that the Opposition's voice is being suppressed in Parliament, he asked, "Did the Government of India purchase Pegasus? Yes or no? Did the government of India use the Pegasus on our own people?" On this occasion, he refuted the notion that the Opposition is disrupting the Parliament proceedings and stressed that the discussion must be only on the snooping row.

Flanked by leaders such as Manoj Jha, Kanimozhi and Sanjay Raut, Gandhi told the media, "The government has clearly told us that there will be no discussion regarding Pegasus in the House. I want to tell the people of India- Narendra Modi has installed a weapon in your phone. This weapon was used against me, the Supreme Court, other leaders, journalists and activists. So, why shouldn't there be a discussion in Parliament?"

IMAGE: PTI