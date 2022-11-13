Rajnath Singh Slams Cong For Accusing BJP Of Using Lotus In G20 Logo; 'There's A Limit'

After the logo for India's G20 presidency provoked sharp criticism from Congress, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday while addressing a gathering in Haryana's Jhajjar, hit out at the Opposition for not understanding the importance of lotus. Slamming the grand old party for accusing BJP of "intentionally" using its party logo in the G20 logo, Singh said that the lotus was declared the national flower in 1950 as it's India's cultural symbol.

"People are trying to politicise national symbols. When Prime Minister released the logo for G20 and the logo had a lotus in it, the people said that its the BJP symbol. There's a limit! Lotus was declared the national flower in 1950 as it's India's cultural symbol. In the 1857 struggle, freedom fighters fought with roti in one hand and lotus in another," the Defence Minister said.

The Union Minister's comments came after the Congress accused the BJP of promoting its poll symbol after witnessing the lotus image in the G20 logo. Meanwhile, the ruling party claimed that the opposition party was trying to denigrate India’s national flower.

'BJP won't lose any opportunity to promote..': Congress

Soon after the G20 logo was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, the Congress party hit out at the saffron camp for promoting themselves. Slamming BJP over the G20 logo, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hailed former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru for not making Congress' flag the national flag of the country.

Taking to Twitter, Jairam Ramesh said, "Over 70 years ago, Nehru rejected the proposal to make Congress flag the flag of India. Now, BJP's election symbol has become official logo for India's presidency of G20! While shocking, we know by now that Mr.Modi & BJP won't lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly!"

PM Modi unveils G20 logo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 unveiled the logo, theme and website for India's presidency of the G20. Notably, India's G20 logo juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus and the theme, 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam- one earth, one family and one future'.

"Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' is the signature of India's compassion to the world. Lotus portrays cultural heritage and faith of India in bringing the world together," said PM Modi at the launch of the logo, theme and website of India's presidency of the G20.

The country is all set to assume the presidency of the grouping of the world’s 20 largest economies on December 1, following the G20 Summit hosted by Indonesia in Bali on November 15 and 16.