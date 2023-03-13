Rajnath Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha; 'Member Of This House Insulted Country'

Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India in London. I demand that his statements should be condemned by all members of this House and he should be asked to apologise before the House: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, March 13, slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha over the Wayanad MP's democracy in India remarks during his foreign visit. He also asked the former grand old party president to apologise.

Speaking in Lok Sabha on the first day of the second leg of the Budget Session, Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India in London. I demand that his statements should be condemned by all members of this House and he should be asked to apologise before the House."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also made similar comments and questioned where was democracy when fundamental rights were "trampled (during Emergency) and where was a democracy when an ordinance, duly approved by the Union Cabinet, was torn (by Rahul Gandhi during the UPA government)."

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm over the face-off between BJP and Congress MPs.

During a lecture at Cambridge University, Gandhi alleged an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy. He had also claimed that Parliament, the free press and the judiciary are getting constrained.

"Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space. The institutional framework which is required for a democracy-- Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around--- all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy," Gandhi had said.

During an event organised by veteran Indian-origin Opposition Labour Party MP Virendra Sharma in the House of Commons complex on March 6, the Congress MP told British parliamentarians that functioning microphones in the Lok Sabha are often silenced against the Opposition.