Rajnath Singh Speaks On J&K DDC Polls; Says 'Terrorism & Separatism Lost, Democracy Won'

'Separatists and terrorism' have lost and democracy has won in Jammu and Kashmir, said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the recently concluded DDC polls in J&K on Wednesday while speaking in an interview with ANI. The Defence Minister said that terrorism and separatism were defeated in local body elections, and rejected allegations of National Conference and PDP that there was no “level-playing field” in the recently concluded DDC election.

READ | WATCH: Home Minister Rajnath Singh Clarifies Over Timing Of Notice To Rahul Gandhi Over His Citizenship. Here's What He Said

Terrorism and separatism were defeated in DDC polls

“There was a level playing field. Everyone was free. Nobody was under detention and were free to move about. But the results which came out of the local bodies and gram panchayat polls have made it clear that terrorism and separatism were defeated and democracy won in Jammu and Kashmir,” Rajnath Singh said in the interview.

READ | 'If Someone Provokes Us, We Won't Spare Them': Rajnath Singh Warns China On Expansionism

The Union Minister was asked about allegations levelled by National Conference and PDP that they were not given a level-playing field in the recent District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The National Conference and PDP had fought the elections as part of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

READ | BJP Calls DDC Polls 'farewell Party' For Muftis And Abdullahs; Claims 'J&K Is Changing'

The alliance won 112 seats while BJP won 75 seats and emerged as the single largest party. Independents won 50 seats and smaller parties also won on several seats.

NC leader Omar Abdullah had alleged that the administration did not provide them with a level playing field “at the behest of the ruling-BJP”. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti had accused the Centre of “sabotaging” the participation of non-BJP parties in DDC polls.

In the same interview, the Defence Minister also spoke about the farmers, saying that should not be subjected to allegations and namecalling and that the Centre is seeking to find a solution to the problem.

(With ANI Inputs)

READ | Rajnath Singh Condemns 'Khalistanis' Jibe Against Farmers; Slams Canada PM Justin Trudeau