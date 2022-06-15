Rajnath Singh Speaks To Opposition Leaders As BJP Seeks Consensus On Presidential Nominee

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday initiated a consultation exercise on evolving a consensus name for the presidential polls. In this regard, Singh spoke to a number of key opposition leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

Singh has also spoken to NDA ally Janata Dal (United) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Presidential candidate consensus, sources told PTI.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has authorised Singh and party president JP Nadda to consult with other parties for building consensus on a presidential candidate. The opposition leaders have asked the Defence Minister about the BJP-led NDA's nominee for the presidential polls, sources said.

President Ram Nath Kovind's term will be complete on July 24. The polls to elect a new president will take place on July 18. The counting of votes will be held on July 21.

Presidential Poll: Mamata Banerjee convenes opposition meeting

During the meeting convened by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, two more names emerged -- National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah and former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi -- after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar declined to be a candidate for the post of President.

Gopalkrishna, who is the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and C Rajagopalachari, was the consensus opposition candidate for the vice president's post in 2017 but had lost to M Venkaiah Naidu in the election.

As many as 17 parties, including Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK, RJD, NCP and the Left parties attended the over two-hour-long meeting called by Banerjee, while the AAP, SAD, AIMIM, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Odisha's ruling BJD skipped it. Leaders of Shiv Sena, CPI(M), CPI(ML), CPI, National Conference, PDP, JD(S), IUML, RLD, RSP and the JMM were among those present.