Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to enquire about the health of his father Lalu Prasad Yadav. He further prayed for his speedy recovery.

The 74-year-old Lalu Prasad Yadav was flown to AIIMS Delhi from Patna on July 7 by air ambulance. He was admitted to a private hospital in Patna. The RJD supremo tumbled down from the stairs at his 10, Circular Road residence in Patna on July 3. A hairline fracture was detected in the MRI scan and he was advised bed-rest of two months by the doctor. On the same day, July 3, his sugar level shot up, and subsequently, he was rushed to the hospital.

Rajnath Singh Tweeted about his interaction and said, "Spoke to RJD Leader, Shri Tejaswi Yadav and inquired about the health of former Bihar Chief Minister, Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi. Praying for his speedy recovery."

Lalu Prasad Yadav flown to Delhi by Air ambulance

The RJD leader was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Patna from where he was flown to AIIMS, Delhi in an air ambulance on July 7. The who's who of Bihar's political circles met Yadav, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also dialled the ailing former Railways Minister to check on his well-being.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, some weeks back had got the renewal of his passport from the CBI court, as he has to go abroad for a kidney transplant. Confirming the news back then, Lalu Prasad Yadav's lawyer Prabhat Kumar said, "He will now be able to travel to Singapore for a kidney transplant. The process for an appointment with the doctor over there is underway. When the date of an appointment gets fixed, a fresh plea will be filed in all five cases he is convicted seeking permission for foreign travel."