Union Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh on September 20 had a “warm” conversation with US Secretary of Defence Llyod Austin. According to Defence Minister’s update on Twitter on Monday, both officials discussed the issues of bilateral interest, defence cooperation and regional matters including Afghanistan. Singh said that he and Austin agreed to continue the useful dialogue and “look forward” to enhancing the US-India partnership. Singh and Austin spoke on the phone just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the US for the Quad leaders’ summit.

PM Modi will be participating alongside Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga and US President Joe Biden in Washington on September 24. In the upcoming meeting, all four leaders will also discuss the matters of regional interest and will also review the progress made since their first virtual summit which took place on March 12, 2021. The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, “As part of their ongoing efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, they will review the Quad Vaccine initiative which was announced in March this year.”

“They will also exchange views on contemporary global issues such as critical and emerging technologies, connectivity and infrastructure, cyber security, maritime security, humanitarian assistance/ disaster relief, climate change and education,” MEA added.

PM Modi Likely To Meet Harris, Tim Cook

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to visit the United States this week, has meetings with Apple CEO Tim Cook and US Vice President Kamala Harris on the cards. As per the news agency ANI's report, PM Modi has a marathon schedule for his US visit that would witness consecutive high-level meetings. He will arrive in Washington DC on September 22 and the very next day he will meet with the top Chief Executive Officers in the United States.

ANI cited officials’ accounts who did not confirm PM Modi’s meeting with Cook but revealed that the schedule is still being put together. Following the back-to-back meeting with US’ top moguls, the Prime Minister is also expected to meet with the United States Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the first Indian-origin woman to be the Vice President in the US. However, till now, there is no official announcement regarding the meeting.

