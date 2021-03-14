Rajnath Singh To Address 3 Public Meetings In Assam Ahead Of Assembly Polls

On Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address three public meetings in poll-bound Assam. He will address four rallies in Biswanath and Golaghat districts. According to the minister's official Twitter handle, the Defence Minister will address a rally in Biswanath at 12:25 pm, then address a public meeting in Gohpur at 01:40 pm following a public meeting in Deragaon at 3:05 pm in Assam.





The Defence minister will attend two rallies in tea gardens and one in Gohpur, a historical place connected with Quit India movement. He will address a rally at Sadharu tea estate and another at Dafflaghur tea estate under the Biswanath constituency from where BJP candidate Pramod Borthakur is seeking re-election, sources said.

His third rally will be in Gohpur for BJP candidate Utpal Bora, who is contesting against Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora.

He will address a rally at Dergaon in Golaghat district where he will campaign for BJP's Assam ally AGP candidate Bhabendra Nath Bharali.

The Defence Minister along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chief Jagat Prakash Nadda are among the 40-star campaigners for BJP in poll-bound state.

Star Campaigners of BJP

On March 8, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) released the list of star campaigners for the upcoming polls. The star campaigners list consists of 20 ministers that include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, etc.

Here’s the list of star campaigners:

Narendra Modi

J.P Nadda

Amit Shah

Rajnath Singh

Nitin Gadkari

Narendra Singh Tomar

Yogi Adityanath

Smriti Irani

Arjun Munda

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Dr Jitendra Singh

BL Santhosh

Anurag Singh Thakur

Baijayant Jay Panda

Dilip Saikia

Shahnawaz Hussain

Poonam Mahajan

Manoj Tiwari

Ravi Kisan

Locket Chatterjee

Assam Election Date announced

On February 26, the Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election for Assam. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. The state's election shall be conducted in three phases and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Assam (3-phase election)