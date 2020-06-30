Rajnath Singh To Hold Talks With US Counterpart; Expected To Discuss India-China Tensions

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a telephonic conversation with his American counterpart U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday, June 30. According to the Defence Ministry officials, the two leaders are expected to discuss the on-going tensions between India and China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

The Indian and Chinese militaries will also be holding their third round of talks on Tuesday at Moldo in the Chushul sector in eastern Ladakh. The two earlier rounds of talks had intense negotiations that lasted for hours. The talks come as an attempt to defuse the tensions between the two countries following the violent clashes in the Galwan Valley on June 15 where 20 soldiers were martyred.

Meanwhile, as the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) beefed up its positions on the river bed with armed personnel carriers and troop tents, the Indian Army in order to be prepared for a worst-case scenario, has now deployed six T-90 missile-firing tanks and top-of-the-line shoulder-fired anti-tank missile systems in the Galwan Valley sector, as per sources.

India bans Chinese apps

The Centre on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps after receiving several complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India. The government banned the apps in order to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users.

Earlier, after the violent clashes at the Galwan Valley, several groups have protested against the sale and purchase of Chinese products. While the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL)- a PSU under the aegis of the Ministry of Railways terminated a Chinese company's contract, the Centre took several steps to decrease Chinese imports to make India more self-reliant.

