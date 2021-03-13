Rajnath Singh To Kickstart Campaigns In Poll-bound Assam From Sunday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will begin with the poll campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in poll-bound Assam from Sunday. In total, Singh is expected to address four rallies in the Biswanath and Golaghat districts of the State, as per the information provided by sources.

Of the rallies, two will take place in tea gardens - one at Sadharu Tea estate and yet another at Dafflaghur tea estate under the Biwanath constituency from where BJP candidate Pramod Borthakur is seeking re-election. The third one will be held in Gohpur, a historical place majorly famous for the Quit India Movement, for Utpal Bora who is contesting against Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora.

The BJP's star campaigners for Assam includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other Union Ministers such as Nitin Gadkari, NS Tomar.

It is pertinent to note here that PM Modi has already paid three visits to the State, recently with Amit Shah visiting Assam twice.

Meanwhile, Congress has also come up with its list of star campaigners. The list contains names including Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin Pilot, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Salman Khurshid, and Sushmita Dev.

Assam polls

Assembly elections Assam is set to take place in three phases, from March 27 to April 6. Results will be declared on May 2. The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly election, its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join the Congress-led alliance. Meanwhile, the opposition has stitched a strong alliance with Congress, BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), and CPI(ML) joining hands.