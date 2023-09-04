Rajnath Singh To Launch Third Phase Of The BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' From Jaisalmer

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will flag off the third phase of the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from poll-bound Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Monday ahead of the assembly elections in the state this year.

As per BJP, the 'Parivartan Yatra' will pass through 51 constituencies of the Jodhpur division, Nagaur, and Ajmer, covering a distance of 2,574 km in 18 days. The yatra will end in Jodhpur on 21 September.

The yatra will cover 33 constituencies in six districts of the Jodhpur division -- Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sirohi, Jalore, Pali, and Jodhpur. It will also pass through 10 constituencies of Nagaur district and eight constituencies of Ajmer district. The saffron party stated that during the yatra, 45 public meetings will be conducted and the final one will be convened on September 21.

Union Home Minister launched second Yatra on Sunday

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the second 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' from Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur. The saffron party will be launching a total of four yatras from different places and every yatra will be commenced by a central leader, covering all 200 constituencies.

This year, the first Yatra was flagged off by BJP national president JP Nadda from Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. The fourth yatra will begin from Gogamedi, Hanumangarh, and will be flagged off by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Other key leaders of the party will also be present Former BJP CM Vasundhara Raje, Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, party state president, CP Joshi, and Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Sateyndra Poonia.