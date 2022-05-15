Rajnath Singh To Politicians: 'People's Trust In Politics Reducing; Curb This Mistrust'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed concern over people's growing mistrust of politicians. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader urged the political class to curb the trust deficit and refrain from making poll promises they can't meet. He was addressing a public gathering on the occasion of an annual function organised by Gomti Nagar Jan Kalyan Samiti in Lucknow.

He said, "During polls rallies, I never gave assurances...Due to difference in words & deeds of politicians, people's trust in Indian politics & politicians has lessened compared to before. Everyone who's in politics, I request them to curb this mistrust," as he responded to the list of demands handed over to him by the head of the Gomti Nagar Jan Kalyan Samiti.

'Don't commit but express readiness to work towards the demand': Rajnath Singh

With regards to the list of demands, he said the work has to be done by the Samiti, yet he will contribute to the best of his ability. "Generally during elections, I have refrained from giving assurances to the people. I will try and do whatever I can and I will also see to it that I pursue the matter in all genuineness," he said. The union minister substantiated his claims in reference to the active interest taken by a local leader from Lucknow. The leader, according to Singh, not only raised issues of public importance in Lucknow but also personally contributed with the required assistance in the relevant matter.

India witnessing 'V-Shaped' recovery post-pandemic

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh addressing the Lucknow branch of the Central India Regional Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in Lucknow on May 14, said India has taken multiple steps to combat the pandemic and the country is currently traversing a 'V-Shaped' economic recovery.' "We are witnessing a V-shaped recovery after the pandemic. Our focus on infrastructure and logistics has started to remove bottlenecks on the supply side. Contact-based services are also gaining momentum due to the success of our COVID-19 vaccination drive. This is a good sign for our economy to come back on track".

Rajnath Singh informed that as per survey reports, India continues to grow as one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world. He further mentioned that exports are likely to increase in the future as it continues to set new records.