Amid the volatile situation in Afghanistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a strong message to Pakistan and warned that India will not allow it to misuse the crisis and push cross-border terrorism onto Indian soil. Rajnath Singh stated that the PM Modi-led government was constantly monitoring the Afghanistan crisis and admitted that it had posed a new series of challenges for the nation. However, he assured that India was capable of dealing with all dynamic challenges and was upgrading its preparations with regard to it.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, our government never compromises on anything related to national security and development. I want to assure everyone, we have worked on every challenge related to our country's security. These challenges are dynamic, so we have to continue working on them," Rajnath Singh said.

"In our neighbourhood Afghanistan, new situations have emerged which are posing challenges related to our nation's security. We are constantly monitoring the situation. We also want to ensure that anti-national forces do not misuse the crisis to peddle cross-border terrorism. Our government is agile. We are capable of fighting every problem. Air, water or earth, we are capable of fighting by all means. We are also upgrading our preparations to help India stay safe and prosper. An India which does not scare small nations with its power, but provides security to such countries," he added.

'Terrorism will end in Kashmir': Rajnath Singh

Talking about the domestic challenges related to the LoC and Jammu and Kashmir, the Defence Minister stated that India was on 'wait and watch mode' after signing the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan. "In February, a ceasefire agreement was signed between India and Pakistan. We are in 'wait and watch mode' because of the trust deficit between the two countries. There has been no ceasefire violation along the border since the recent ceasefire agreement," he said.

Rajan Singh said that he was of the firm belief that the revocation of Article 370 and 35A would help in ending terrorism in Kashmir. He said, "I believe that terrorism in Kashmir will end. I have this belief because the strength that the separatist forces used to get there due to Article 370 and 35A is over now."

