Rajniti Over Rashtriya Suraksha: BJP As Cong Demands Credit For INS Vikrant Commissioning

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on September 2 slammed Congress for doing politics over national security after the latter sought credit for the commissioning of INS Vikrant. The saffron party said that Congress should instead take credit for retaining St. George’s Cross for 'so many decades'.

Congress' communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh claimed that Prime Minister should have recognised the role of the earlier government during the commissioning of INS Vikrant on Friday. "We appreciate the Indian Navy, engineers, officers, and workers but saying that this is entirely a post-2014 achievement is wrong. It took 22 years and credit goes to all the governments."

He added, "Our PM never recognises continuity in governance. INS Vikrant commissioned today is a huge achievement but it was started 22 years ago - first Vajpayee government, then Manmohan government and then Modi government, there is continuity."

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Congress for 'desperately seeking credit' for the historic moment.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, he said, "This party always does Rajniti over Rashtriya Suraksha and therefore this is true to their DNA. I would ask Jairam Ramesh to take credit for not trying bulletproof jackets for 10 years for our armed forces. He should take credit for not developing infrastructure on LAC as said by Mr Anthony. He should take credit for blocking Rafale, for doubting the bravery of our soldiers in the surgical strike, Balakot strike and Galwan. He should take credit for trying to push the blame for Pulwama (strike) on India. He should take credit for the time and again politicising armed forces and denying war memorial for decades."

'Why was St. George’s Cross not junked after independence?' asks BJP

The BJP spokesperson further questioned, "It is so petty that on the day we are celebrating the power of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, you get over giving credit to one family. He should definitely give credit to the first family for retaining St. George’s Cross in our Navy ensign for so many decades. Why was the cross not junked after independence? The Vadra Congress is so desperate for credit."

India launched its maiden indigenously-developed aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on September 2, with PM Modi commissioning the warship that put India into a select league of nations with the domestic capability to develop such large vessels. He also unveiled a new Naval Ensign inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, dropping the St. George’s Cross.

Image: PTI, Twitter