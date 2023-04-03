Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned in the pre-lunch session on Monday as MPs from the Congress and other opposition parties created a ruckus, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Probe into charges against the Adani Group.

Congress MPs came dressed in black clothes while TMC members sported black face masks. They and other opposition MPs began shouting slogans as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called for laying of the listed official papers on the table of the House at the start of day's proceedings.

No sooner had the papers been laid than Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

The opposition MPs wore black, considered as a mark of protest, to oppose the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

"Modi-Adani bhai-bhai," they shouted, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The MPs also raised slogans demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into allegations of corporate fraud and stock price manipulations against the Adani Group.

The Adani Group has denied all the charges.