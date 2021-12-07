Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday adjourned the House proceedings till 2 pm as opposition members tried to raise their issues.

No sooner had the official listed papers laid on the table, some opposition MPs stood up.

Naidu said he has received a notice under the Rajya Sabha rule 267, that calls for setting aside the business of the day to take up the issue listed.

"Your notice is under rule 267. I have gone through it. I have not permitted (it)," Naidu told Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

He, however, did not state the issue that was being sought to be raised.

As some opposition members stood up, Naidu promptly adjourned the proceedings of the House till 2 pm.

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha had witnessed multiple adjournments as the opposition parties including the Congress, the Left and the TMC demanded the revocation of suspension of 12 of their colleagues. PTI ANZ ANZ AQS AQS

