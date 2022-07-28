Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 4 Pm

Rajya Sabha was adjourned for almost an hour till 4 pm on Thursday due to an uproar by the Opposition, which demanded a discussion on price rise, suspension of members and Gujarat hooch tragedy.

As soon as the House reassembled at 3 pm after the second adjournment of the day, opposition members led by AAP leaders trooped into the well and continued raising slogans.

Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was in the Chair, asked the three suspended members -- AAP's Sushil Kumar Gupta and Sandeep Kumar Pathak, and independent member Ajit Kumar Bhuyan -- to withdraw from the House.

The three suspended members refused to leave the House. As opposition members continued to protest over various issues, Kalita adjourned the House till 4 pm.

Earlier in the day, the Upper House passed a resolution to suspend the three members for the rest of the week due to "unruly behaviour".

So far, 23 members of the opposition parties have been suspended from Rajya Sabha for "unruly behaviour".

The House was to take up The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 for consideration and passage this afternoon. PTI RKL RKL DIV DIV

